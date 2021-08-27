Guntharp, Derrick

"The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at anytime." - Mark Twain Derrick Nelson Guntharp, born November 19, 1968 was raised in Dorsey, MS at Fawn Grove. He was a man that lived his life honestly and without apology. Derrick was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. Derrick was passionate about artillery, music and comedy, he enjoyed reading, listening to music, and working crossword puzzles. He attended Nashville Auto Diesel College after graduating from IAHS in 1986. He owned his own business, G&G Mobile Equipment and took pride in his work. He was known for his sense of humor and, as he would say, "superior intelligence". Services will be at 4:00 pm on Sunday August 29, 2021 at First Baptist Church Amory. Burial will be in Amory Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday August 29 at First Baptist Church Amory. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Derrick will be remembered by, his wife, Mollye Guntharp, his daughter, Tessa Guntharp (Austin Colburn), step-daughter Kayla Sorrels (Travis) and their children, grandchildren Tucker and Parker Anne, his mother Linda Grace Guntharp, his sisters, Rebecca Sutton (Tucker), Pam Dzunu (Edem), Paula Parker, his aunts, Mary Butler "Gooch" and Peggy Grissom, pets "zoo-dog" and "shop cat", former brother-in-law Bruce Summers, and the Butt-head to his Beavis - Chadwick Miller. Preceded in death by, his father,Jerry Guntharp "Pop", his grandparents, Earl and Leema Gregory and Harvey and Maulsie Guntharp. Pallbearers will be Bruce Summers, Eddie Stanton, Will Loague, Chad Miller, Jody Powell, Rance Johnson, Alex McDowell, and Mike King. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Derrick Guntharp Scholarship Fund C/O First American Natioanl Bank.