Newcomb, Dale

Larry Dale Newcomb, 60, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a courageous battle with Covid19. Dale was born July 27, 1961 in Arkansas, the son of Obie and Pauline Newcomb. He loved his family more than anything and enjoyed working for MCC Trucking for 24 years. He was very educated and always striving to achieve higher goals. Survivors include his daughter, Bridgett Newcomb; son, Clay Newcomb; step-daughter, Kelsi Pringle; siblings, Barbara McLarty of Brewer, Martha Bailey (Jerry) of Tupelo, Obie Junior Newcomb of Tupelo, and Nancy Tucker of Pontotoc; and a grandson, Jacob Ethan Dale Newcomb. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Charlene Newcomb Ray, Opal Page, and Carry Newcomb. Due to the Covid19 pandemic, the family will honor Dale's life with a memorial graveside service at Keyes Cemetery at later date. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.