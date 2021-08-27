Cancel
Walnut, MS

Woods, Rebecca Cook

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday afternoon, August 24, 2021, Rebecca Cook Woods, 41, resident of Walnut, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Woods will be at 3 PM Monday, August 30 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Willie Crowley officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Born January 21, 1980 in Batesville, MS, she is the daughter of Sandra Darby Wood of Walnut and Glenville Cook (Judy) of Kossuth. She received her education in the Walnut Public School System and was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Mrs. Woods will be remembered as a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She cared for her family deeply and was more than happy to be the shining star in their eyes. She played the role of mother and father and despite these struggles, she always provided a loving and warm home for her children. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she doted on being called "Mimi". Mrs. Woods enjoyed playing cards and listening to music that included her favorite artist, Jellyroll. In earlier years as an avid outdoorsman, camping, fishing and playing softball as a family were favorite pastimes. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Monday, August 30 at Ripley Funeral Home. In additions to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by her children, Amber Crum (Daniel), Adrianna Woods (Kace Clemmer), Willie Woods and Dillon Tillman (Anna), all of Walnut, a sister, Sandra Beavers of Walnut, four wonderful grandchildren, Jaylen, Elania and Lillian Crum and Brayden Tillman and her loyal canine companion. "Lil Bit". She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Willie Roosevelt Woods and a sister, Amanda Wilbanks. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Woods family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

Walnut, MS
Ripley, MS
Batesville, MS
Mississippi Obituaries
