Hester, Kevin Ray

Kevin Ray Hester, 44, a resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 25, 2021. A service of remembrance honoring the life of Mr. Hester will be Monday, August 30 at 4PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Joey Swords officiating. A private graveside burial will be at a later date. Mr. Hester was born in Pontotoc, on September 22, 1976 to the late Alvis and Catherine McGloflin Hester Jr. He received his education in the South Pontotoc Public School System and was employed as a carpenter with Bradley Roberts Construction most of his life. A Christian with a big personality, Mr. Hester will be remembered for his love of family, sports, wrestling, playing cards and dominos. Aggravating those he loved, Mr. Hester lived a full life as a wonderful and loving brother, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched most. Visitation will be Monday, August 30 from 3:00PM until 4:00PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Those left to Cherish his memories include two sisters, Tina Jamison of Pontotoc, and Krystal Hester of Thaxton, one brother, Eddie Hester (Cyndi) of Myrtle, twelve nieces, six nephews and twenty five great nieces and nephews. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hester family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.