Immigration

Afghans to stay on base until relocation determined

swiowanewssource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon says refugees from Afghanistan that are now in the U.S. will remain at military bases until their relocations are determined. (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ae3247602eb4401aa3402d6722486ff1.

#Military Bases#Afghans#Refugees#Pentagon#Ap Archive
Afghanistan
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban pledges to restore sabotaged US military equipment

Taliban fighters said the US had “no right” to sabotage military equipment abandoned at Kabul airport and claimed they would restore many of the vehicles and aircraft to working order. But Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said he was “not sure I would worry too much about the Taliban maintaining...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghan refugee at Texas base on why he tweeted photo of paltry meal – and what it means to leave his family and old life behind

The 28-year-old Fulbright semi-finalist didn’t expect the response he got after tweeting a photo of his paltry meal as an Afghan refugee at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Hamed Ahmadi posted the picture – showing two small pieces of chicken, a few slices of fruit and bread – to prove to people that life as a refugee was neither glamorous nor coveted.Instead, responses included taunts and demands that he be more grateful or “go back to Afghanistan.”“The point of that tweet was not ... to be complaining, to be very critical,” Mr Ahmadi told The Independent. “I was...
MilitaryNew York Post

Taliban throws victory parade with US military equipment

The Taliban are now brazenly showing off the US military equipment — including Black Hawk helicopters, dozens of armored vehicles and weapons — abandoned by US troops amid President Biden’s chaotic final exit from Afghanistan. Islamist fighters staged victory parades Wednesday in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-biggest city, as they showed off...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
ImmigrationMidland Reporter-Telegram

Afghan evacuees to U.S. face tenuous path ahead

WASHINGTON - The Biden administration is preparing to screen and resettle tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees in the United States over the coming weeks and months, but the majority will arrive without visas as "humanitarian parolees," lacking a path to legal U.S. residency and the benefits and services offered to traditional refugees, according to U.S. officials and worried aid groups working closely with the government.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Afghan evacuee detained after screening at US base in Germany

An Afghan man who was evacuated from the war-torn country to Germany has been detained after he was flagged during a security screening, America’s top military commander in Europe said Thursday. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command, told reporters during a phone briefing at the...
Militaryswiowanewssource.com

Top US general thanks troops at base in Germany

The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past several weeks. (Sept. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Durham, NCbpr.org

North Carolina Prepares For Afghan Refugees

In their last two weeks in the country, U.S. troops evacuated more than 123,000 people out of Afghanistan. That figure includes Afghans and Americans, but mostly Afghans. The process has been called “two weeks of chaos and 20 years of war.”. There’s no other way to put it. The last...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Former British soldier ‘arrested by Taliban’ while trying to evacuate 400 Afghans

A former British soldier was arrested by the Taliban as he tried to evacuate 400 Afghans over a land border to a third country, The Telegraph has reported.Ben Slater, a former soldier in the Royal Military Police and CEO of Nomad Concepts Group, an Afghanistan-based consultancy, has been trying to evacuate his 50 staff members and their families from the country since the Taliban seized control last month.As he was unable to secure UK visas for his staff members ahead of the end of the UK’s air evacuation mission in Kabul, Mr Slater launched an operation to take them out...
MilitaryDaily Gate City

US building 'small cities' at bases for Afghans

U.S. military bases housing Afghanistan evacuees are building their own city-type leadership organizations to deal with sanitation, food and other challenges as the numbers of Afghans coming into the U.S. grows. (Sept. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...

