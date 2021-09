After much anticipation, the all-new 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV arrives at dealerships this fall and will initially launch in California before coming available in other markets. Now, at long last, we know how much the the MX-30 electric crossover will cost and what sort of stuff it'll come with. It starts at $34,470, and the sticker price can be bumped to $37,655 by way of the Premium Plus package.