Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners GameDay — August 27 vs. Kansas City

Dodger Insider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAS YOU KNOW…Abraham Toro was acquired from Houston 1 month ago today…he made his Mariners debut that day, hitting a home run in his first at-bat with Seattle in a pinch-hit appearance against his former team on July 27, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that in 27 games since joining Seattle, Toro’s .404 on-base percentage is 2nd-best in the American League?…among players with at least 100 plate appearances in that span, Toro’s .404 OBP trails only Boston’s Kiké Hernández (.426)…Toro has reached base safely in 26 of 27 games since joining the Mariners.

marinersblog.mlblogs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Richie Sexson
Person
Jay Buhner
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Alex Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Gameday#The American League#Obp#The Kansas City Royals#Espn#T Mobile Park#House#Al#Major League#Fangraphs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
MLBNew York Post

Astros vs. Mariners prediction: Houston will sweep Seattle

The Mariners swept the Rangers this week, but are in the process of getting swept by that other team from the Lone Star State, the Astros. Seattle will start Tyler Anderson (6-8, ERA 4.10) on Sunday. Anderson has been stingy, allowing a total of two runs over his last two starts (both vs. the Rangers) covering 11 ²/₃ innings.
MLBDaily Journal

Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The Seattle Mariners (68-58) and Oakland Athletics (70-56) cap off a two-game series at Oakland Coliseum Tuesday with a 3:37 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the Mariners vs. Athleticsodds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Chris Flexen is the projected starting pitcher for the Mariners. He...
MLBThe Spokesman-Review

Yusei Kikuchi starts hot but implodes in sixth, giving Kansas City win over Mariners

The big question Thursday night at T-Mobile Park was what version of Yusei Kikuchi would the Mariners get against the Kansas City Royals?. Would he be the pitcher he was for most of the first half of the season, when he was the Mariners’ top starter and named an All-Star? Or the pitcher that has often struggled since the break, including allowing 10 earned runs over seven innings in his previous two starts?
MLBbostonnews.net

Kyle Seager hits two 3-run HRs as Mariners beat Diamondbacks

Kyle Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, the second getting a splash landing, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Saturday night in an interleague game in Phoenix. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-5) made it through five innings to earn his sixth consecutive victory. Right-hander Diego Castillo, activated...
MLBKVOE

Kansas City Royals blast past Mariners 8-7 in 12

The Kansas City Royals outscored the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in 12 innings Friday night. Salvador Perez hit another grand slam, it came in the 4th inning to tie the game at 5. Its back to back nights that Perez has hit a grand slam and third straight game the Royals have hit a grand slam.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners vs. Athletics odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, August 24 predictions from proven computer model

The Seattle Mariners will look to continue their season-long success against the Oakland Athletics when they meet in a key American League West matchup on Tuesday. The Mariners, who entered the series with a 67-58 mark, had won six of the previous 10 games against Oakland. The Athletics, meanwhile, who were 70-55 entering play on Monday, have played well at home, going 35-27. Seattle entered the series 30-33 on the road.
MLBDodger Insider

José Marmolejos from Triple-A Tacoma

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. José Marmolejos, INF/OF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma. Jimmy Yacabonis, RHP, designated for assignment. The Mariners Major League, 40-man, roster remains full at 40-players. Marmolejos, 28, is batting .360...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — September 1

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: RF Luis Liberato hit a walkoff sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th inning as Tacoma defeated Salt Lake 3–2 on Tuesday night. The win was the Rainiers 6th straight and moved them into a 1st place tie with Reno atop the Triple-A West standings. Liberato (1x4, 2B, RBI, SF), LF Donovan Walton (1x4, R, 2B), DH Taylor Trammell (1x4, RBI, BB, SB), C Jose Godoy (1x5, 2B), 2B Alen Hanson (1x4, 3B) and SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4, SB) each collected of the Rainiers 6 hits. Starter Darren McCaughan (6.0,2,0,0,0,4) allowed only 2 hits while walking 0 and striking out 4 over 6.0 scoreless innings. RH Brian Schlitter (1.0,2,2,2,1,1) allowed 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning to tie the game 2–2, while RH Darin Gillies (1.0,0,0,0,1,1), LH Ray Kerr (1.0,0,0,0,0,1), RH Penn Murfee (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,0,0,2,2) and RH Matt Festa (1.0,0,0,0,0,3) combined to allow only 3 walks while striking out 10 over 5.0 hitless innings in relief. Festa improved to 2–0 with the win, striking out all 3 batters faced in the top of the 12th inning.
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/3/21: Kyle Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Brad Hand

Congrats to the Arkansas Travelers on their combined no hitter and 6-0 win last night!. Ridiculous pitching by Matt Brash through the first six before Nate Fisher and Dayeison Arias helped seal the deal. Corey Brock at The Athletic tackles seven questions that the Mariners need to answer as they...
MLBFOX Sports

Bumgarner expected to start for Arizona against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (72-62, third in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-90, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.13 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-9, 4.37 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Mariners -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/5/21: Kyle Lewis, Francisco Lindor, and AJ Pollock

What a night for Kyle Seager as he hits two three-run homers and records a season-high six RBIs, propelling the Mariners to an 8-5 win over the Diamondbacks. The Mariners reinstated RHP Diego Castillo and LHP Anthony Misiewicz prior to last nights game, both of whom made relief appearances to assist in the Mariners’ win. RHP Wyatt Mills and infielder Kevin Padlo have been optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
MLBclimbingtalshill.com

Astros: Kyle Seager haunts Houston again with late homer

The Astros lead disappeared late, as Kyle Seager also added to the Mariners’ cause. From a blown call by home plate umpire Brian Gorman to the Houston Astros not capitalizing with the bases loaded, the Seattle Mariners struck an extra-inning win over the AL West leaders to close out the series.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Reinstate RHP Diego Castillo, LHP Anthony Misiewicz from 10-day IL

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Seattle Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today the following roster moves:. · Diego Castillo, RHP, returned from rehab assignment and reinstated from 10-day Injured List (right shoulder inflammation). · Anthony Misiewicz, LHP, reinstated from 10-day Injured List (left forearm strain). · Wyatt Mills, RHP,...
MLBDodger Insider

Sweet 16th win for Urias, but bittersweet for Dodgers with loss of Pollock

The Dodgers hit the magic number for Julio Urías in the first inning. Score three runs or more for the left-hander and it has routinely led to victory. The Dodgers jumped on the Giants in the first inning with a three-spot, and Urías limited the opposition in a 6–1 victory on Saturday in San Francisco.
MLBNew York Post

Royals vs. Cubs prediction: Carlos Hernandez makes Kansas City the pick

The 2021 season has not been pleasant for the Chicago Cubs, who host the Royals on Sunday. The Cubs entered the weekend 12-37 since their combined no-hitter on June 24. The Royals have gotten production from Carlos Hernandez recently. He surrendered one run or fewer in three of his last four starts, with just four walks issued in his last four starts. He issued 6.7 walks per nine innings through his first 14 total pitching appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy