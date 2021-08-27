Mariners GameDay — August 27 vs. Kansas City
AS YOU KNOW…Abraham Toro was acquired from Houston 1 month ago today…he made his Mariners debut that day, hitting a home run in his first at-bat with Seattle in a pinch-hit appearance against his former team on July 27, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that in 27 games since joining Seattle, Toro’s .404 on-base percentage is 2nd-best in the American League?…among players with at least 100 plate appearances in that span, Toro’s .404 OBP trails only Boston’s Kiké Hernández (.426)…Toro has reached base safely in 26 of 27 games since joining the Mariners.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
