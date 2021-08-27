NFC East Notebook: Major questions surrounding each team as training camp wraps up
With one preseason game left on the schedule, looking ahead to the start of the 2021 season is inevitable. For the NFC East in particular, that desire to look forward might be stronger than most. The division was the worst in football last year as no team finished above .500 and they became the joke of the league. For the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team, this upcoming season is about re-establishing credibility.www.bigblueview.com
Comments / 0