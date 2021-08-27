Rams Camp: Who Can Emerge With DL A'Shawn Robinson Out?

The injury bug has bit the Rams more than one would initially expect as coach Sean McVay has been extremely cautious in his approach to training camp and the preseason.

On Thursday, McVay said that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will miss a few weeks following a minor knee procedure.

“A’Shawn, he’s going to have a little minor procedure on his knee so he’ll be out for the next few weeks,” McVay said.

Robinson was expected to see time in a starting role alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Ideally, Robinson would be able to cause enough havoc for opposing defenses that Donald wouldn't face nearly as many double teams as he has in previous seasons.

Robinson joined the Rams in 2020 but played just eight games. His health concerns have begun to pile up in prior years, playing less than 14 games in each of his last three seasons.

So with Robinson now sidelined as he recovers from an injured knee, who will the Rams turn to next?

The Rams will now be forced to dip their toes into their rookie class. Defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV project as the next man up.

E. Brown recorded 32 tackles, 8.5 sacks and four passes defended during his time at Northwestern. He's received some playing time throughout the preseason but has yet to be much of a factor up to this point.

Meanwhile, B. Brown recorded 22 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2020 at Texas A&M. He too has been relatively quiet in preseason play.

The Rams will now be relying on the next-man-up approach as the Week 1 opener against the Chicago Bears inches closer in the coming weeks.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.