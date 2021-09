Michigan is home of several great lakes and national parks. Did you know that one of our national parks was a battlefield back in the 1800s?. I'm going to be honest, history was never my strongest subject. If you're a history buff, you might already be aware of all of River Raisin National Battlefield Park's history. But if you're like me and you happened to doze off during most of your history classes, you might need a bit of a refresher.