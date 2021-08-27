Cancel
Oklahoma poised for playoff payback in USA TODAY Sports' bowl predictions

By Jay Attal
The Oklahoma Sooners are not without their postseason demons in the College Football Playoff era. Since 2014, the Crimson and Cream have appeared in the tournament five times and have never been closer to the CFP final than a 54-48 double-overtime loss to Georgia in 2018.

Although the Sooners have faced formidable foes in LSU, Georgia, and Alabama come tournament time, none have proven to be a bigger roadblock than the Clemson Tigers. Oklahoma ran into the Dabo Swinney buzzsaw in 2014 and 2015, ultimately suffering a 6-40 loss in the Russell Athletic Bowl and a 17-37 defeat in the Orange Bowl.

According to USA TODAY Sports, the Sooners may get the chance to exorcise a playoff demon in 2021. As OU and Clemson are predicted to clash in the Cotton Bowl during the CFP semifinals on December 31st. `

The race for the four spots in the field is going to be intense and uncertain. Among the main contenders, all but Georgia and Oklahoma have new starters at quarterback and substantial losses in other areas….For now, the expectation is that the chalk prevails with Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State taking the four spots. That quartet has occupied 20 of the 28 places in the playoff field since the system began and at least three of them have been in the last six iterations. But don’t be surprised if there is at least one surprise. The foursome has never been in the same playoff. – Erik Smith in USA TODAY Sports’ Bowl Predictions

The image of OU breaking its playoff ceiling versus Clemson is as satisfying to think about as it is realistic. Gone is the notion that Oklahoma’s defense is a liability. If the two squads really do meet in the postseason, it’s now Oklahoma that possesses the better quarterback in Spencer Rattler and the deeper, more versatile roster.

On the other side of the bracket, USA TODAY Sports projects that Alabama beats Ohio State in the Orange Bowl and faces Oklahoma in the title game. The opportunity to knock off both Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney in the same title run could make all of OU’s playoff heartbreak go away.

