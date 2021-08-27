Cindy Crawford Wore Kaia Gerber's Favorite Dress Brand (With a '90s Twist)

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.