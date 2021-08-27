Cancel
Cindy Crawford Wore Kaia Gerber's Favorite Dress Brand (With a '90s Twist)

By Erin Fitzpatrick
Obviously, Cindy Crawford and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, share the same model genes, but they also share a similar taste in dresses. Gerber is often spotted wearing frocks by Réalisation, and now her mom is getting in on the action too—but with a supermodel twist. Crawford didn't just choose any old dress from the brand; she chose one from its '90s-inspired collaboration with fellow icon Claudia Schiffer.

