Bank of Marin names Misako Stewart chief credit officer
Misako Stewart, currently senior vice president, senior credit manager for Bank of Marin, has been named chief credit officer and vice president for the bank. Stewart will transition into the job currently held by Beth Reizman, executive vice president and chief credit officer. The Novato-based institution stated Reizman is retiring in January but will step down from her role as chief credit officer at the end of September but remain on staff at Bank of Marin “to facilitate a smooth transition of duties to her successor.”www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
