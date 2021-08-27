Bank of Marin names Misako Stewart chief credit officer

First Bank has announced a new president and chief operating officer. Charles H. “Charlie” Lewis IV was named to the positions effective July 1. “We are pleased to formally announce that Charlie has joined the First Bank family,” CEO and Chairman of the Board James C. Covington said. “Charlie’s success as a proven leader, combined with his extensive banking experience, his commitment to building relationships and his first-hand understanding of First Bank’s markets, uniquely qualify him to lead us into the future. In addition, his commitment to our core values of customer-focus, collaboration and community will allow him to work with the leadership of First Bank to cast an exciting vision for the future.”