Hot and humid with isolated showers through the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was another hot and humid day across the Heartland with most areas staying dry. We are monitoring a few isolated storms across Southern Illinois this evening. Heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning will be the main threats with any storms that develops. Outside the storms it will remain warm and humid this evening. If you are heading to any football games we will see kick off temperatures in the lower to middle 80s with late evening temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.