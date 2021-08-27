Cancel
Florida State

Florida Surgeon General quits ……

Florida needs a new state surgeon general. The question could quickly become: Will it be easy to find someone?. Scott Rivkees announced he will leave his post as surgeon general and secretary of the Florida Department of Health next month. But the move comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Combine that with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ antagonism to federal health authorities and mask mandates, and it might make it difficult to find a replacement.

