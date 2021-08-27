Nationals implement vaccine mandate for all nonplaying employees: report

The 2021-2022 NFL season kicks off Sept. 9 with a record 12 women holding coaching roles in some capacity. This comes after a number of women made history during the last two seasons: Katie Sowers became the first woman to coach at the Super Bowl in 2020 when she was an offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers. That appearance also made her the first openly LGBTQ+ coach in Super Bowl history. Cleveland Browns' Chief of Staff Callie Brownson and Jennifer King, a full-year Washington Football Team coaching intern at the time, took part in a historic game that fall when they were on opposing sidelines with another woman, Sarah Thomas, who officiated. The following month, Brownson was the first woman to hold a position-coaching role during a regular-season game. Then, in 2021, Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust were written in the record books as the first women on an NFL coaching staff to win the Super Bowl, and Thomas went on to become the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. So, yes, it was a lot of firsts.