Nationals implement vaccine mandate for all nonplaying employees: report

 9 days ago

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Washington Nationals have become one of the first MLB teams to implement a vaccine mandate. Team officials confirm that all nonplaying full-time employees now have to get a COVID-19 vaccine and any employees without an exemption or proof of vaccine will be fired. The...

