Overdose Awareness Day event is Tuesday in Newnan

Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day, and there will be a gathering at 5 p.m. at the International Overdose Awareness Day Tree at the Sprayberry Road Dog Park. Members of the local GRASP group – Grief Recovery After Substance Passing – host an event each Aug. 31 to remember their loved ones and others who have died because of overdose or other substance-use related reasons. This year's event is also supported by Drug Free Coweta.