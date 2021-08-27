Duneland adding remote learning options for quarantined students
CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. is adding options for students in quarantine to keep learning while away from school. Thursday's edition of DuneNews, the district's newsletter, said students in quarantine will have access to follow along with their teachers and course work while away from school. Teachers can choose to keep students up to date by using a live feed into their classrooms, Zoom, Google Meet or pre-recorded lessons on Canvas and/or YouTube.www.nwitimes.com
