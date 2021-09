Gustavo Dudamel has rolled out his next set of flaks – a job that practically guarantees a baton career. He says: ‘I am deeply proud of everything we have accomplished with our Dudamel Fellows program, and it gives me great inspiration to welcome this diverse and talented youth to Los Angeles to develop their craft in the direction of orchestras. What makes our program something unique is how it goes beyond the concert hall and enters the community, serving as a cultural and educational center for the entire city. I look forward to welcoming you and working with this group and integrating you into the family of our LA Phil.’