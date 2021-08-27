Crime Tracker: Man arrested for several thefts

Rehoboth Beach, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Shawn A. Hinkle, 32, of Rehoboth Beach, on Wednesday for theft of a motorcycle. On September 1, 2021, at approximately 1:40 a.m. an unknown male suspect stole a 2009 Yamaha 125cc motorcycle that was parked in the parking lot of The Pond located at 19266 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. Through investigative leads, troopers identified Shawn A. Hinkle as the male suspect who was observed on video surveillance stealing the motorcycle. Troopers responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway and located the stolen motorcycle and Hinkle. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony). Hinkle was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,000.00 secured bond.
Comments / 0