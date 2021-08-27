Crime Tracker: Man arrested for several thefts

A man from Marion County who was wanted on several arrest warrants has been captured. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38 year old Michael Crouch was placed into custody after an air and ground search along Highway 378 on Tuesday afternoon. According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, a deputy was hurt in the search and treated at a local hospital with a minor injury. According to Crouch’s mom, her son did ‘nothing wrong’ and was not ‘wanted by police’ but Sheriff Wallace said, “we have been looking for him for a while. The warrants were active.” Crouch is being held at the Marion County Detention Center.