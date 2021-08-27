Cancel
Public Safety

Crime Tracker: Man arrested for several thefts

WKRN
 9 days ago

NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WIS-TV

Deputies arrest man wanted in 2020 catalytic converter thefts

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 31-year-old man is facing charges in the theft of multiple catalytic converters in December 2020, deputies say. Quentin Mazyck has been charged with transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals, injury of real property, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, and petit larceny, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.
WKRN

Woman arrested on several felony charges in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted in several Middle Tennessee counties was arrested by Mt. Juliet Police over the weekend. According to a Facebook post from police, it happened around midnight near a Walmart store in Mt. Juliet. The license plate recognition system #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a ’10 Mazda known to be driven by a wanted person.
Georgetown, DEWMDT.com

Georgetown man arrested on multiple theft charges

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A Georgetown man is behind bars after he allegedly stole credit and debit cards from a vehicle and used them at local businesses. We’re told on Thursday, officers were called to Georgetown Plaza for a reported theft from a vehicle. It was learned that the victim’s personal items were taken from a vehicle, including credit and debit cards. During the investigation, the victim was alerted that bank cards were being used to make purchases at local establishments in the Georgetown area.
Daily Reflector

Man arrested for food theft had failed to appear in court

A man arrested for attempting to steal groceries from a store last week was found to have skipped multiple court dates, according to the Greenville Police Department. Darrin Davenport, 27, of 1170 Rosewood Lane, Jamesville, was spotted by a loss prevention team at the Walmart on 4600 E. 10th St. stealing food items valued at $191.95.
WCTV

Tenn. man arrested for Fla. theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after noon on Friday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to East Hill Avenue area after a 911 call from a complainant in Jacksonville, Fla. saying that her stolen credit card had just been used at Family Dollar store on Central Avenue. The caller...
WITN

Man arrested in Goldsboro maintenance room theft

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested after more than $1,000 in tools was stolen from a maintenance room at the Days Inn Hotel in Goldsboro on Tuesday. Goldsboro Police came to the Days Inn Hotel at 801 E. US 70 Bypass where it was reported the maintenance room had been broken into and $1,103.48 in tools were stolen.
Marion County, SCwfxb.com

Marion County Man With Several Arrest Warrants in Custody

A man from Marion County who was wanted on several arrest warrants has been captured. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38 year old Michael Crouch was placed into custody after an air and ground search along Highway 378 on Tuesday afternoon. According to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace, a deputy was hurt in the search and treated at a local hospital with a minor injury. According to Crouch’s mom, her son did ‘nothing wrong’ and was not ‘wanted by police’ but Sheriff Wallace said, “we have been looking for him for a while. The warrants were active.” Crouch is being held at the Marion County Detention Center.
counton2.com

Man arrested for robbing several businesses along Dorchester Road at gunpoint

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston say they’ve arrested a 20-year-old armed robbery suspect. Several businesses along the 6000 block of Dorchester Road were robbed at gunpoint between August 14th and 16th, including Yum Yum, Taco Bell, Lake Ashley Mobile Home Park Office, and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
krcrtv.com

Chico man arrested for vehicle theft on Thursday

CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man was arrested on Thursday after reportedly stealing a car from a convenience store in the area. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said their office received a call at around noon on Thursday from a woman on the 700 block of E. Lassen Ave. She told police she saw a man get into her vehicle and drive off as she left a convenience store.
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Police notes: Man with several warrants arrested Sunday in Longmont

On Sunday, Longmont officers contacted a man in the 1600 block of Main Street. The man had several outstanding warrants and was arrested on them. He was taken to the Boulder County Jail. Longmont police Sunday were dispatched for a disturbance call in the area of the 700 block of...
localsyr.com

Police: Man arrested in Seneca Falls for theft at Circle K

TOWN OF SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday just before 1 p.m., Town of Seneca Falls Police arrested a man following a larceny investigation at Circle K in the Town of Seneca Falls. Michael S. O’Malley, 37 of Seneca Falls was observed by an employee while placing merchandise into...
Delaware Statedsp.delaware.gov

Rehoboth Man Arrested for Theft of a Motorcycle- Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Shawn A. Hinkle, 32, of Rehoboth Beach, on Wednesday for theft of a motorcycle. On September 1, 2021, at approximately 1:40 a.m. an unknown male suspect stole a 2009 Yamaha 125cc motorcycle that was parked in the parking lot of The Pond located at 19266 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach. Through investigative leads, troopers identified Shawn A. Hinkle as the male suspect who was observed on video surveillance stealing the motorcycle. Troopers responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lewes Georgetown Highway and located the stolen motorcycle and Hinkle. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony). Hinkle was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,000.00 secured bond.
Armstrong County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Kiski Police Arrest Man For Possessing Several Firearms Without A License

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Just before midnight on Friday night, Kiski Township Police arrested 43-year-old Dean McClafferty following a traffic stop that found he was in possession of several firearms without a permit. According to police, the 43-year-old man was found to be concealing a firearm in the driver’s side door, a firearm on his hip, and a third firearm concealed between his seat and the center console of the vehicle. McClafferty is facing charges of felony carrying firearms without a license. He is currently in the Armstrong County Jail awaiting arraignment on those charges.
wbkb11.com

Flat Rock man arrested for motor vehicle theft and unarmed robbery

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – Police arrested two Flat Rock residents in Alpena last week. Michigan State Police (MSP) first encountered Justin Wesley Cummings and his girlfriend, Alexandria Marvel-Elizabeth Hoffmann, on the side of the road Thursday, Aug. 19. Cummings had called MSP claiming that two people were trailing his car...
Sanborn, IAnwestiowa.com

Sanborn man arrested for theft, trespass

SANBORN—A 62-year-old Sanborn man was arrested about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, on O’Brien County warrants for third-degree theft and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Mark Shane Nellis stemmed from him allegedly going onto the property of B&K Plumbing & Heating in Primghar and stealing items from a storage area late in the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com

Aurelia Man Arrested For Internal Theft in Storm Lake

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — An Aurelia man was arrested for internal theft on Monday. The Storm Lake Police Department says they were called to the Gamestop in Storm Lake on August 5th for a reported internal theft. Police say that GameStop’s Corporate Loss Prevention told them that an employee at the store identified as 32-year-old Adrian Dimas had manipulated sales systems since December of 2019 and misappropriated $6,500 in various benefits for his own use.
Georgetown, DEWBOC

Georgetown Man Arrested for Theft from Vehicles and Unlawful Use of Credit Cards

Georgetown, Del. - Georgetown Police have arrested a man after he was found to have entered vehicles, removed belongings, and used the victim's credit card. On September 2, 2021, Georgetown officers responded to Georgetown Plaza for a reported theft from a vehicle. Officers learned that the victim's personal items were taken from a vehicle which included credit and debit cards. During the investigation, the victim was alerted that bank cards were being used to make purchases at local establishments in Georgetown. As a result, officers responded to the areas where the victim's card was utilized and were subsequently able to develop both a suspect and vehicle description. Soon thereafter, officers located the vehicle and suspect in the area of W. North St. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident.
WANE-TV

Man wanted in ‘rash of thefts’ in Steuben Co. arrested

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The southwest Michigan man who was wanted in connection to a “rash of thefts” that occurred in Steuben County in July has been captured. Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, of Galesburg, Michigan, was taken into custody late Wednesday night in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was jailed on an outstanding Michigan arrest warrant.

