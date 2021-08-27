Live Story

The offense has so much talent at every skill position. On paper, this is one of the most balanced attacks in a long time. There is one question mark. Unfortunately, the question mark is so big that the dot at the bottom is bigger than the rest of the sentence. That question mark is quarterback. Somehow, someway, this is the first time since 2013 that the Buffaloes will start a quarterback that was not recruited by Mike MacIntyre. Yes, that long ago. Steven Montez is in the past and Sam Noyer is finding success at Oregon State (with the man who recruited him, Brian Lindgren). We are officially, finally, in a new era in the quarterback room. If you look around, that room’s pretty empty.