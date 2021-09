With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, many Afghans are seeking refuge and protection elsewhere — prompting a debate over whether more developed countries should welcome them. Some commentators have argued that the United States has a moral obligation to help Afghans who assisted American efforts in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. Others emphasize that Afghan refugee resettlement could bring benefits to host communities. Opponents of resettlement fear that Afghan refugees pose a security threat, while others voice concerns that refugee resettlement will change America’s demographics and politics.