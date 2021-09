More than 300 earthquakes have rocked the area around the Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii; the USGS says this a sign that an eruption could be possible. The USGS has reported more than 310 earthquakes in Hawaii over just the last 24 hours, making up most of the 650 earthquakes reported on the island in the last 7 days. While the USGS and the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is clear to point out there is no eruption right now, that could change. Due to the threat of a possible eruption, scientists with the HVO decided to elevate the alert / code level at Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island to ORANGE / WATCH yesterday. .