Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis – Djokovic faces now-or-never moment at U.S. Open

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic hesitated to call the U.S. Open a now-or-never moment, but the history-hunting Serb noted on Friday that an opportunity for a calendar year Grand Slam could be one of them. The fact that only two male tennis players – Rod Laver and Don Budge – have...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Budge
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#Reuters#Serb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays the piano before the US Open!

World number one Novak Djokovic is ready and energized for the US Open 2021. The Serbian tennis player has recharged his batteries and is ready to try his way into tennis history. If successful in New York Nole would become the first player in the Open era to conquer the Grand Slam (only Rod Laver did in history but not in the Open era).
Tennisfroggyweb.com

Tennis-Djokovic looks to complete calendar Grand Slam at U.S. Open

(Reuters) – Novak Djokovic may not have played any U.S. Open tune-up events but the Serbian will be the favourite in New York nonetheless as he looks to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam that would put him in rarefied air. A New York triumph would not only make Djokovic the...
TennisCBS Sports

2021 U.S. Open men's odds, picks, predictions: Renowned tennis insider fading Novak Djokovic

The 2021 U.S. Open begins in late August in New York, with an interesting field on the men's side. Several prominent players, including Roger Federer, 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka and 2020 champion Dominic Thiem, will not play. However, Novak Djokovic is the centerpiece and he is aiming for a record-breaking 21st grand slam title. He can also become the first player since 1969 to win all four men's grand slam titles in the same year.
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) -German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by...
New York City, NYArkansas Online

U.S. Open focus squarely on Djokovic, Osaka

NEW YORK -- Novak Djokovic is well aware that his two-track pursuit of men's tennis history at the U.S. Open -- the first calendar-year Grand Slam in more than a half-century and a record 21st major title -- means all eyes will be on him when he is on the court.
Tennismidfloridanewspapers.com

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic faces Federer's replacement

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Novak Djokovic has had some memorable matches at the U.S. Open against Roger Federer. Now he plays Federer's replacement. The top-ranked Djokovic's second-round match is against Tallon Griekspoor, who was moved into the main draw when Federer had to withdraw because of a knee injury. Djokovic is tied with Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major championships. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year since 1969. He had a bit of a bumpy start, losing the second set against qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the first round before easily taking the final two. Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty and men's Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev play daytime matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where they were victorious Tuesday. The schedule grew fuller late Wednesday afternoon when heavy rains caused a number of matches to be suspended until Thursday.
Tennis94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-Sharper, more focused Djokovic advances to US Open third round

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic’s bid for a 21st major title that would complete a calendar-year Grand Slam picked up pace on Thursday as the world number one cruised into the U.S. Open third round with a 6-2 6-3 6-2 thrashing of Tallon Griekspoor. Having shaken off the rust...
TennisSanta Maria Times

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic continues pursuit of Grand Slam

NEW YORK (AP) — Men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic continues his pursuit of the calendar Grand Slam when he faces Kei Nishikori. Djokovic has won all 23 matches he’s played at the four most important tournaments in tennis in 2021. That means he is five victories away from a perfect 28-0 mark that would make him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four major tennis singles championships in one season. Djokovic is 17-2 against Nishikori, including 16 consecutive wins. Djokovic would become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. He tied them with 20 after winning this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Americans Reilly Opelka and Jack Sock also try and advance in the men’s draw. Women’s No. 1 Ash Barty tries to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in her U.S. Open career when she plays Shelby Rogers. Barty has a 5-0 career mark against Rogers, with four wins against her over a three-month span this year. Barty skipped the tournament last year, when it was played without fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy