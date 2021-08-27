Derek and Libby Ervin’s Glaciers End: Changing an industry

Derek and Libby Ervin’s story sounds somewhat like the plot of a Hallmark movie. Two people, who grow up in the southern part of their respective states, move to Chicago to pursue careers. They meet, fall in love and, after inheriting Southern Illinois acreage, the couple with no farming experience decides to try their hands with their own orchard, fruits and vegetables. Along the way, the couple becomes farmers, entrepreneurs and recognized leaders and lobbyists for small agriculture.