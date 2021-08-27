Cancel
NBA

NBA, pair of MLB teams latest to mandate COVID-19 vaccination

By Staff, Wire Reports
Boston Globe
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll NBA team personnel who will be near players and referees must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus this season, the league told its clubs in a memo on Friday. It essentially covers anyone who will travel with teams; be around the bench areas; have access to home, visiting and referee locker rooms; and those working at the scorer’s table. The league also said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that the policy may be updated when federal agencies release “expected guidance related to booster shots.”

