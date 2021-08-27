Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Vote Today: Several of our contributors are up for Best of the Bay!

By Laura Byrne
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8hsp_0bfDH42G00

Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay is back for another year–giving readers like YOU a chance to vote for your favorite people, places, and businesses in Tampa Bay! We’re so excited to share that several of our contributors have made the cut as top nominees in several different categories and we’d love it if you took a minute to vote for them because we promise you, they are all amazing and spectacular people! And, of course, truly deserve the top honors as ‘Best of the Bay’!

So, let’s get to it…

Here’s up for the 2021 Best of the Bay awards in 2021:

(click on the links to vote in their category.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSnF3_0bfDH42G00

BEST BLOGGER: Kiva Williams/thefunfoodiemama.com

We absolutely love working with Kiva and she is such a wonderful person inside and out and a great storyteller! The mom of three appeared on our July cover with her three kids in the lazy river at Adventure Island. She shared her favorite waterfront restaurants in that issue, but has also added to our list of favorite places to eat with kids in Tampa Bay! You can follow her on Instagram at @thefunfoodiemama and at thefunfoodiemama.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agy5l_0bfDH42G00

BEST TV NEWSPERSON: Maggie Rodriguez/Daytime on WFLA

Maggie has been contributing with us for more than a year and most recently took on a new role as co-host of Daytime on WFLA where she created a new segment called ‘Maggie and the Moms’. You can read her articles each month in Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine, but you can also get to know her here. Watch her on Daytime on WFLA on weekdays at 10am. You can also follow her on Instagram at @maggierodrgiueztv.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aU4x_0bfDH42G00

BEST NETWORKER: Julie Tingley

If there’s a female powerhouse in Tampa Bay, Julie probably has her number. She spent several years building a network of female leaders in our community through the KNOW Women which has published four books featuring movers and shakers in Tampa Bay. In every issue of Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine, Julie shares the story of a Mom to KNOW–all from a variety of backgrounds, but all have a single drive to succeed and help other women succeed. She has a lot more exciting things in store, so be sure to follow her in her journey on Instagram at @julietingley.

While you’re voting, you can also share the LOVE with local PLACES in Tampa Bay:

Our top picks for BEST MUSEUM: Glazer Children’s Museum, MOSI, and Tampa Bay History Center

Now the we’re thinking about it…we should run a contest like this too! What do you all think, friends?? Hmmm…..

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
65
Followers
88
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Wfla#Food Drink#Thefunfoodiemama#Thefunfoodiemama Com#Wfla#Networker#Glazer Children S Museum#Mosi#Tampa Bay History Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Labor Day Fun in Tampa Bay

Summer’s final long Labor Day weekend is in our sights. What will you do with your three days of Labor Day relaxation in Tampa Bay? Tampa Bay’s Labor Day celebrations are a great final summer blowout for some (although…it never doesn’t feel like the middle of summer in Tampa Bay if you’re talking about heat and humidity), and whether you are looking for a relaxing weekend to reconnect with your love, or a last hoorah for the summer, we’ve got you covered! Check out our full guide to Labor Day Weekend in Tampa Bay, from lazy weekend ideas to activity ideas and long weekend events.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Let’s PLAY Tampa Bay!

The Glazer Children’s Museum has been open in downtown Tampa for nearly 11 years! As our birthday approaches, I have been reflecting on the last 11 years. What impact has the Museum made on the community? What have we learned and how have we grown?. The museum opened with a...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Busch Gardens’ Bier Fest is BACK with NEW Brews and Bites

During the fourth year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can sip seasonal beverage offerings and savor new recipes featuring fan-favorite breweries. Beer flows through the park on an all-new beer trail, weaving between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats while incorporating fan-favorite restaurants and outdoor culinary stations, including the new Giraffe Bar. This year, park guests can toast to new adventures each Friday through Sunday from August 13 to October 31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy