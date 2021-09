LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Though the Delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, health officials on Friday confirmed the presence of the new, highly contagious Mu variant, which is also described as highly contagious and potentially able to evade vaccines. The LA County Department of Public Health said it has so far detected 167 cases of the Mu variant, all between June 19 and Aug. 21, with the majority of those infections discovered in July. Officially labeled a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization, the Mu variant was first found in Colombia in January. It has...