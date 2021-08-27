Cancel
Time's Up Is Losing Itself to Conflicts of Interest

By Caroline Framke
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree and a half years into Time’s Up’s short lifespan, the nonprofit is making more of a case for why it might not be able to achieve its goals rather than becoming a victory for women seeking safer workplaces. It’s clear the organization started with good intentions. Springing out of...

Related
AdvocacyWashington Post

The disturbing Time’s Up controversy

The controversy surrounding the Time’s Up Foundation is disturbing for many survivors of sexual harassment, including me. I had hope that this organization would help move the needle on employment harassment and, as its website states, create “a world where no one lives in fear of sexual harassment or assault.”
EconomyWashington Examiner

Time's Up CEO steps down amid fallout over Cuomo controversy

The CEO of Time's Up Now and the Time's Up Foundation is resigning after two years with the advocacy group following reports that she stonewalled a statement supporting one of then Gov. Andrew Cuomo 's alleged sexual harassment victims. A report from the Washington Post published on Wednesday alleged that...
Businessarcamax.com

Time's Up President Tina Tchen resigns

Time’s Up President and Chief Executive Tina Tchen resigned Thursday, becoming the organization’s second longtime leader to depart amid the scandal over the organization’s involvement with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Leading Time’s Up has been a hugely rewarding experience and we have accomplished much together that has made...
