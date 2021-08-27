Cancel
College Sports

Brett McMurphy leaves Spartans out of initial bowl projections

By Robert Bondy
 9 days ago
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Roughly 65 percent of college football teams will go bowling this season, but college football insider Brett McMurphy doesn’t believe the Spartans will be one of them.

McMurphy — who now writes for The Action Network — released a bowl projections for the upcoming season and Michigan State was left off the list. McMurphy has every team from Michigan except the Spartans in a bowl game.

I’m not surprised to see the Spartans left off his bowl projections list since so many in the national media are down on the Spartans. But I personally believe Michigan State will be bowl eligible when it’s all said and done this year.

Click on the tweet below to see McMurphy’s full bowl projections:

