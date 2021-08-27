Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

CenturyLink reopens for mass COVID-19 testing as cases rise

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health and Lee County Government are working together to expand COVID-19 testing sites as Delta-driven COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

“There’s been such a demand with the latest spike in COVID-19 cases to get more testing available,” said Lee County District 4 Commissioner Brian Hamman.

CenturyLink Sports Complex located at 14100 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile-Cypress Parkway is once again being used as a testing site after closing operations just over three months ago.

Nomi Health will operate a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the sports complex, according to the Florida Department of Health. PCR and antigen tests will be available Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The site has the capacity to do 1,000 tests a day, according to site has the capacity to do 1,000 tests a day, according to a representative from Nomi Health. For example, by Friday afternoon the site had already tested over 400 people.

“Hopefully this will take some of the pressure off some of the other testing sites,” said Hamman. “A lot of people want to know if they’re sick and if they need to seek treatment or if they can go to work or not go to work.”

Testing at CenturyLink will be available by appointment or registration can be done when people arrive at the site, health officials said. The testing site will be subject to weather.

Appointments will be available for the CenturyLink testing site starting Friday, August 27.

FDOH and Lee County are also expanding testing at the FDOH-Lee clinic by increasing drive-thru COVID-19 testing through Nomi Health. Tests will be given by appointment only with PCR and antigen tests available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. FDOH-Lee clinic is located at 3920 Michigan Ave

