Here's Why Lilly Wachowski Didn't Return for The Matrix: Resurrections

Liberty is making its way to HBO Max. Long before The Suicide Squad was released in theaters and on HBO Max, Warner Bros. announced that writer/director James Gunn would also be delivering a spinoff TV series, focused on the character of Peacemaker, played by John Cena. The excitement for the project soared after the debut of The Suicide Squad, as fans fell in love with Cena's hilarious take on the villainous character, and wanted to learn more about him. While we won't be seeing Peacemaker on HBO Max until 2022, some information about the show will arrive during the DC FanDome event in October.