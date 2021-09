When it was announced that Scream Factory would be releasing the first five Halloween movies in 4K on October 5th, it quickly became apparent that one of the highlights of these releases was going to be Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, which will include some footage that has long since been lost from previous releases. Included in these new scenes are the appearance of Dr Death in the rare alternative opening sequence, and some extra scenes of gore that were cut from the movie to achieve an R-rating. So the question is, what will these new scenes entail?