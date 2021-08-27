Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Lee County mother calls for more safety measures after son is exposed to COVID-19

By Jessica Babb
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHXN8_0bfDFwxd00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A Fort Myers mother is pushing for more COVID-19 safety measures in Lee County Schools after her son tested positive.

Shelby Baucom believes her son was likely exposed on the bus at school, where social distancing is difficult.

She said her son got sick last Thursday before exposing the family to the virus as well.

Baucom said she started showing symptoms and believes she is positive for COVID-19 but is still waiting on her test results to come back, as of Friday evening.

While she is vaccinated, her son is too young so as a precaution he wears a mask to school.

“We often do get crammed onto a seat with two complete strangers who may or may not be wearing their masks and we don’t really have a say in that,” said Delaney Baucom, an 8th grader at Dunbar Middle School.

The Fort Myers mother was never notified her son might have been exposed.

A spokesperson for the School District of Lee County said they do contract tracing, including students in the school and on the bus. With the high number of cases, they said they apologize for the delay and understand families’ frustration when it comes to not being notified of an exposure sooner.

The district spokesperson said they have hired 30 bus drivers since July 26th, but lost 34.

“Route efficiency should start improving next week with the changes we can implement now that the first two weeks of school have passed. Until we can hire 100 drivers without losing any, we cannot get to what we consider full employment and be able to pick up and deliver students with little to no delay,” Rob Spicker, the spokesperson for the School District of Lee County said.

While they do what they can to distance students, it has been difficult.

“We were clear last year when we only had 50% to 80% of our students on campus the bus was the one environment where we could not separate students to meet CDC guidelines and that is especially true this year with every student in face to face learning,” Spicker said.

The district has implemented new precautions including grab-and-go meals, students eating in their classrooms, one-way hallways, and no large gatherings. District officials will determine if a mask mandate is added next week.

“So for that I am grateful, however, I would still like to see more,” Baucom said.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Coronavirus
Lee County, FL
Coronavirus
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Lee County, FL
Government
Fort Myers, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Face To Face#Dunbar Middle School#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy