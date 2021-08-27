Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints cancel preseason game vs. Arizona Cardinals as Hurricane Ida looms

By MIKE TRIPLETT via ESPN
ABC News
 9 days ago

METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have canceled Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals because of the looming impact of Hurricane Ida. The Saints initially moved up the start time from 7 p.m. to noon CT, but the team decided to cancel the game late Friday afternoon as weather forecasts became more daunting. Ida is on track to make landfall in southern Louisiana on Sunday night, with the possibility that it could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 140 mph by then.

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Ida#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#Homeland Security#Nola Com#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

FIVE BOLD TRADE PREDICTIONS | Odell Beckham Jr to the Cardinals?

NFL teams are expected to make their final cut on August 31st. It will be interesting to see who is all cut, because there are some really solid players that could be cap casualties. I wanted to put together a piece on predicting a few trades that happen before the August 31st cut down date. Let’s get to work.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLPopculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Arizona Cardinals Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals were forced to make at least three moves today in order to cut their roster down to 80 players before this afternoon’s deadline. In addition to placing defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the injured reserve list for an unknown injury, the Cardinals cut offensive lineman Branden Bowen and defensive lineman David Parry. The team also waived injured linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams — bringing their current roster makeup to 79 players.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Announce Signing Of Former First-Round WR

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of several players to their practice squad roster. In addition to the activation of cornerback Robert Alford from the COVID-19 list, the Cardinals signed linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, cornerback Rasul Douglas, CB Antonio Hamilton, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jonathan Ledbetter and offensive lineman Michal Menet.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Makes Admission About His Football Future

Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made an official decision on whether he’ll play for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. With less than a month until Week 1 of the season, it is looking pretty unlikely that he’ll suit up, at least at the start of the year. The 37-year old is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Arizona Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals are in a stacked NFC West division, but the franchise is hopeful for an improved season. They missed out on the playoffs last year, so that will be the main goal for the Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury might be on the hot seat, as Arizona has the talent to be a playoff team. However, they have yet to reach the postseason under Kingbury’s control.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Peterson cannot resist making a fool of himself

Current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still talking about his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is talking trash about his old team. It’s been a fall from grace for Peterson, now with the Minnesota Vikings, during the recent past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy