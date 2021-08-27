New Orleans Saints cancel preseason game vs. Arizona Cardinals as Hurricane Ida looms
METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints have canceled Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals because of the looming impact of Hurricane Ida. The Saints initially moved up the start time from 7 p.m. to noon CT, but the team decided to cancel the game late Friday afternoon as weather forecasts became more daunting. Ida is on track to make landfall in southern Louisiana on Sunday night, with the possibility that it could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 140 mph by then.abcnews.go.com
