Military

Marine Officer Relieved of Duty for Criticizing Leaders Over Afghanistan

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marine officer who recorded a viral video criticizing senior military and civilian leaders for their failure in Afghanistan said Friday he had been relieved of duty. According to Politico, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in a statement published on Facebook that was “relieved for cause based on lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today” and added, “My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do … if I were in their shoes. I appreciate the opportunities [Advanced Infantry Training Battalion] Command provided.”

#Marine Corps#Kabul#Politico#Bagram Airfield
