For a long time, a marker along US 93, just south of Lolo in the Bitterroot Valley, noted that explorers Lewis and Clark stopped at that location. Then, researchers found actual evidence that the Corps of Discovery did stop there, but not at the confluence of Lolo Creek and the Bitterroot River, but just a little farther up the stream on Lolo Creek. It is one of the only places where we know they passed through. In fact, they stayed at the location twice - heading over to the Pacific Coast and then coming back.