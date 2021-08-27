Here Is the Best Upgrade for Your Home Coffee Game, Whether You're Going Back to the Office This Fall or Not

Before starting this review, we weren’t sure that we really needed a coffee maker with a built-in grinder. Sure, the idea of freshly ground coffee sounds nice and all, but it also sounds…complicated. Well, we’ll be the first to say that we were wrong. Not only do these coffee makers produce *delicious* drinks, but the fresh, heavenly scent they emit practically drags us out of bed—sans alarm. Plus, today’s iterations are so easy to use that even our pre-coffee brains can handle making java from scratch with ease. See below for a little more info on what exactly a coffee with grinder is and what separates them from standard coffee makers.