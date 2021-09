If anyone tells you that all the big dividends have been bought up in this inflated market, do yourself a favor: tune them out. Because while stocks are up—and dividend yields are down as a result—there are still high, cheap payouts to be had out there. And we closed-end fund (CEF) investors know exactly where to find them. In a moment, we’ll nail down a couple of funds that are still attractively priced today, and they pay you 6%+ dividends, to boot.