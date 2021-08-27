Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tony La Russa has plenty of time to figure out what’s best for Kimbrel, Hendriks, White Sox

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a month and change left for White Sox manager Tony La Russa to figure out how best to use the two premier closers he’ll have at his disposal during the postseason. Craig Kimbrel said he has figured out what was preventing him from pitching like the Hall of Fame-caliber closer he had been before coming to the Sox from the Cubs in a deal at the trade deadline. He emphatically said his problems were about delivery, mechanics and grips and nothing about how La Russa has used him — primarily in the somewhat-unfamiliar territory of the eighth inning — with American League saves leader and incumbent Liam Hendriks continuing to get the bulk of the work in the ninth.

chicago.suntimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Ethan Katz
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#Cubs#The Hall Of Fame#American League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBSouth Side Sox

The Curious Case of Yoán Moncada

As I familiarize myself with this behemoth of a White Sox team (coming from covering the 2021 Mets, this has been an absolute treat, let me tell you ...), I’ve come across a few eyebrow-raising stat lines. We addressed Lucas Giolito’s terrific second half last week, where we also came...
MLBPantagraph

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel moves forward after a talk with Tony La Russa

Chicago White Sox reliever Craig Kimbrel walked Manuel Margot on four pitches to begin the eighth inning Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Kevin Kiermaier came to bat representing the tying run. Kimbrel threw three straight balls before tossing his first strike of the inning. He got Kiermaier to line out to second baseman Cèsar Hernández on the next pitch.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Tony La Russa furious over 3-0 hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Video)

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was livid with catcher Seby Zavala over a 3-0 pitch Lance Lynn delivered to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tony La Russa was furious over a 3-0 hit by Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but this time his anger had nothing to do with the unwritten rules of baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBSporting News

White Sox manager Tony La Russa caught yelling at rookie catcher Seby Zavala

It must not be easy to be a rookie playing under White Sox manager Tony La Russa. First, it was calling out rookie slugger Yermin Mercedes during a news conference. Now, he's been caught yelling at rookie catcher Seby Zavala in the dugout for what appears to be a mistaken location on a pitch to Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Monday.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tampa Bay gets revenge this time around

On Friday night, the Chicago White Sox played an incredible game against the Tampa Bay Rays. They ended up having a great extra-innings win over them after a nailbiter-type game. Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito were the stars of the game and it allowed the White Sox to come away with a much-needed win over a very good team. However, the rest of the series didn’t go well for the White Sox as the Rays got their revenge.
MLBnumberfire.com

White Sox's Cesar Hernandez resting on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez will sit on Tuesday evening after Leury Garcia was picked as Chicago's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 350 batted balls this season, Hernandez has produced a .236 expected...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: This Craig Kimbrel stat will blow your mind

The Chicago White Sox had a long list of great relievers. With studs like Garrett Crochet, Aaron Bummer, Michael Kopech, Craig Kimbrel, and Liam Hendriks amongst others, they have an elite group. Tony La Russa is still trying to find the right combination for certain situations. One of the big topics in White Sox land is the closer situation.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Blue Jays win as Kimbrel's wild pitch sinks White Sox

Pinch runner Breyvic Valera scored on Craig Kimbrel’s wild pitch with two outs in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Chicago White Sox 2-1 Monday night. The first-place White Sox have lost three in a row. Reese McGuire started the bottom of the eighth with...
NFLBleed Cubbie Blue

White Sox 17, Cubs 13: What on Earth was THAT?

The White Sox defeated the Cubs 17-13 Friday evening. Just look at that sentence for a while and let it swish around in your mind for a moment or two. You know all the jokes people make about football scores when a baseball score is like that, inserting the names of NFL teams?
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Resting Sunday

Moncada is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs. Moncada will take a seat for the series finale after he went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 7-0 loss, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games in the process. Jake Lamb will step in at third base for Moncada, who is slashing .258/.359/.360 with two home runs and a stolen base in August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy