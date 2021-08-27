Tony La Russa has plenty of time to figure out what’s best for Kimbrel, Hendriks, White Sox

There is a month and change left for White Sox manager Tony La Russa to figure out how best to use the two premier closers he’ll have at his disposal during the postseason. Craig Kimbrel said he has figured out what was preventing him from pitching like the Hall of Fame-caliber closer he had been before coming to the Sox from the Cubs in a deal at the trade deadline. He emphatically said his problems were about delivery, mechanics and grips and nothing about how La Russa has used him — primarily in the somewhat-unfamiliar territory of the eighth inning — with American League saves leader and incumbent Liam Hendriks continuing to get the bulk of the work in the ninth.