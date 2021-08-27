Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Martin Drake Power Plant to burn coal for the last time Friday

By Mary Shinn mary.shinn@gazette.com
Cover picture for the articleColorado Springs’ downtown power plant burned its last lumps of coal Friday, as crews prepare to tear down the long-standing towers that have filled the skyline with steam. Shuttering Martin Drake Power Plant, one of the last urban power plants in the country, will help cut the community’s carbon emissions and potentially open up opportunities for the highly visible land, southwest of Cimarron and Conejos streets and next to Interstate 25, city and Colorado Springs Utilities officials said at a celebration Friday.

