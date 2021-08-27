Edible Flowers: 15 Beautiful Blooms That Are Also Delicious

The following article was written for the Ripples from the Dunes series by Kennedy Zittel, Assistant Naturalist at Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve. Recently I have been out walking through our prairies here at Woodland Dunes to identify and plot what plants are blooming where. Which to be totally honest, feels a bit too fun to actually be work. If you have been out near the prairies recently (hopefully with some bug spray) you will know what I mean. Even though it is late in the summer and some of the wildflowers are done blooming, there are still hundreds (literally, I have a list) of flowers of all sorts of sizes and colors on full display. Walking through these prairies and seeing not only the beautiful flowers but also the pollinators and birds that rely on these late-blooming flowers is such a wonderful experience.