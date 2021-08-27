Edible Flowers: 15 Beautiful Blooms That Are Also Delicious
If you think edible flowers refer to those buttercream buds often used as cake decor, think again. Many bona fide blooms that are easy to grow are also safe to eat. They are components of an edible landscape that add texture, color, and flavor to recipes. While most edible flowers are annuals, some may self-seed to return year after year, adding beauty to your garden and, upon picking, a gourmet touch to your table.www.bobvila.com
Comments / 0