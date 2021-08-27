Historic Canoa Ranch reopening Sept. 4

Visitors are once again welcome to explore the grounds, buildings and stables of the Historic Canoa Ranch beginning Sept. 4. Interpretive guides will lead walking tours of the ranch beginning on Sept. 4, and continuing Saturday mornings through October. Guided tours take place from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. and cost $5 per person. Visitors are welcome to conduct self-guided tours on those days. You can register for a tour at bit.ly/PimaNRPR.