Posey returns to Giants lineup; no concussion for Casali

By CHARLES ODUM
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
San Francisco Giants pitcher Jake McGee, left, celebrates with catcher Buster Posey after they defeated the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star catcher Buster Posey has returned to the San Francisco Giants’ lineup after missing two games with discomfort in his left knee.

Posey started Friday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler also said Friday that catcher Curt Casali, the fill-in starter for Posey who left Thursday night’s 3-2 win at New York due to dizziness, was available off the bench. Kapler said tests on Casali “didn’t find any evidence of a concussion.”

Posey, the 2012 NL MVP, was under no restrictions, Kapler said. He had not played since being removed from Tuesday’s game.

“We’ve taken every precaution to get him ready to play nine innings plus,” Kapler said.

Tommy La Stella started at second base after the Giants announced Thursday that Donovan Solano tested positive for the coronavirus. Solano is under quarantine in a New York hotel.

Kapler said Friday he had permission from Solano to disclose Solano was fully vaccinated when he tested positive. Kapler said he spoke with Solano on Friday and said the second baseman was disappointed to be away from the team.

The plan is to “keep him active so when he comes out of the quarantine he’s not de-conditioned,” Kapler said.

Hitting coach Justin Viele was away from the team because of contact tracing, Kapler said, adding that Viele has tested negative.

The Giants reinstated right-hander Kevin Gausman from the COVID-19 list to start Friday night’s game. Catcher Chadwick Tromp was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

Comments / 0

