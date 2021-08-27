Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Cardinals-Saints canceled as Ida threatens Louisiana

Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GtQno_0bfD7pWp00
Saints Pandemic Refunds Football FILE - Fans arrive at the Louisiana Superdome before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Oct. 18, 2009, file photo. Amid public and political scrutiny, the New Orleans Saints have adopted a new refund policy allowing fans to relinquish their season tickets and get their money back. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The New Orleans Saints canceled their home preseason game set for Saturday against the Arizona Cardinals because of the potential for Hurricane Ida to batter Louisiana’s coast with wind as high as 140 mph by Sunday.

After initially moving kickoff up by seven hours, the Saints announced the subsequent decision Friday night to cancel the game came after consultation with city officials in New Orleans, Gov. John Bel Edwards, the National Weather Service, The Department of Homeland Security and the NFL.

Ida struck Cuba on Friday showing hallmarks of a rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

If so, the storm would strike the Louisiana coast 16 years to the day after Hurricane Katrina leveled parts of the Mississippi Coast and ruptured storm protection levees around New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005, causing about 80% of the city to be affected by flooding that in some neighborhoods left only roofs above water.

The Saints also had a preseason game the Saturday night before Katrina struck little more than 24 hours later and the team wound up being displaced to San Antonio for all of the 2005 regular season. The Saints played just four home games in Louisiana that year, all at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Saints also played three home games in San Antonio's Alamo Dome and one in Giants Stadium.

New Orleans' levee system has been rebuilt and upgraded since Katrina, but marshlands that historically helped protect the city from storm surge have steadily thinned because of coastal erosion, and the city's pumping system has struggled in recent years to handle heavy rains before it fills streets and sometimes invades homes and businesses in certain neighborhoods, some of which lie below sea level.

Saturday's game with Arizona was to be the preseason finale for both clubs, a day after an Associated Press source confirmed an earlier ESPN report Friday that the club had decided to make Jameis Winston its Week 1 starter at quarterback.

The Saints are scheduled to open the regular season in the Superdome against Green Bay on Sept. 12.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Ida, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#American Football#Extreme Weather#Cardinals Saints#Ap#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#Nfl#Lsu#Giants Stadium#Espn#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Clinton, SCPosted by
WDBO

Presbyterian's Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener

CLINTON, S.C. — (AP) — Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record 10 touchdowns in leading the Blue Hose to an 84-43 season-opening victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday. Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly,...
NFLPosted by
WDBO

Cowboys' Martin likely to miss opener after positive test

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — A lingering COVID-19 issue with the Dallas Cowboys is likely to keep one of their best players out of the opener at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is among the latest Dallas players to test positive. Asked if he would miss Thursday's matchup with seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McCarthy said, “I would say so, yes.”
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WDBO

A hurricane-hardened city coping 'the New Orleans way'

NEW ORLEANS. — (AP) — Shrimp and grits served for breakfast on the sidewalk at El Pavo Real. “Super Secret” seasoned pork and braised greens handed out at the door of the Live Oak Café. Spicy jambalaya dished out under a canopy erected on the empty sun-scorched streetcar tracks by a couple who just wanted to help.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
WDBO

No. 2 Oklahoma's defense struggles against Tulane

NORMAN, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma hoped days like this were in the past. The No. 2 Sooners entered the season among the favorites to contend for the national title in part because the defense had improved significantly the past two years under coordinator Alex Grinch. What once had been one of the nation’s worst units had become an asset.
Miami, FLPosted by
WDBO

Miami teen's football game honors dad who died from COVID

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The night before Alan Arellano died of COVID-19, his wife recorded a short audio message with their two youngest sons. Miami doctors had placed the 49-year-old man in a coma after he suffered a heart attack while being treated for the virus. His family...

Comments / 0

Community Policy