How one unvaccinated, unmasked teacher spread coronavirus to students and parents

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

An unvaccinated, unmasked California elementary school teacher who came to school in May even while visibly sick infected a dozen students with the coronavirus, all too young to be immunized, according to a report published Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The teacher, who works at...

www.gazettextra.com

