Marin County employees have begun testing to gauge their hidden prejudices, but the method is being called into question by some who say it is ineffective. In March, the county agreed to pay BiasSync, a Los Angeles company, $150,000 over two years to conduct a series of unconscious, or “implicit,” bias tests and provide related online educational videos. More than 2,300 employees are underway on the testing, which is designed to determine whether they harbor unconscious bias against African Americans, women and members of the LGBTQ community.