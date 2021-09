There hasn’t been much that has gone right for the Minnesota Twins this season. After coming into the year with pretty lofty expectations, they faltered at the start of the season and currently sit below .500, now with many questions about the team’s future. At this point, it looks to be less about trying to get back in the race but rather just getting through the remainder of the season with what they have and taking any good performances as a positive as the team starts to evaluate for the future.