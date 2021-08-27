Alarming amount of meth in New Hampshire, worrying recovery advocates and first responders

Methamphetamine is flooding into New Hampshire at alarming rates, overwhelming first responders and filling recovery programs. Jon DeLena, an agent at the New England field division of the Drug Enforcement Agency, said the new influx of methamphetamine is coming from Mexican cartels who have seized on increasing mental health challenges and pandemic-related law enforcement limitations, DeLena said. He said the new crystal meth coming into New England has been 99 to 100% pure, according to DEA sample tests, dramatically higher than the homemade methamphetamine agents are used to seeing in the state.