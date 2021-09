When I was a child, strong breezes off the water on a summer morning at our lakeside house signaled a laundry day. My mom would cheerfully enlist all four kids to collect bedding and clothing, fill the tub of an old ringer washer, add detergent, agitate, rinse, agitate and rinse again. Then piece by piece we would feed soaked items through the rubber rollers of the ringer, receiving a fabric wafer on the other side to shake out and hang on clotheslines tied around the trunks of massive white pines between our house and the water.